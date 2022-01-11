Five arrested for killing man over alleged extortion

NEW DELHI

11 January 2022 02:47 IST

Victim’s body found wrapped in a bedsheet and tied with ropes at Tikona Park

Five persons have been arrested for killing a 20-year-old man in northwest Delhi’s Inderlok, the police said on Monday.

On January 7, a PCR call was received at Sarai Rohilla police station about a body wrapped in a bedsheet and tied with ropes at Tikona Park. The deceased, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Pratap Nagar, had injury marks on his neck and hand, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the accused — Afjal Ansari, 45, Savjal Ansari, 38, Rasid Ansari, 30, Md. Israfil, 20, and Mohd. Akbar Ansari, 27, — were arrested on Sunday.

“'During investigation, it emerged that the victim was having some dispute with the accused who run a bakery. The police team reached the bakery and noticed that the bedsheets and polythene bags present in the bakery were resembling the bedsheet and polythene bag in which the victim body’s was found wrapped,” Mr. Kalsi said.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused persons had bought two stolen laptops from Abhishek for ₹5,000 around one-and-a-half-years ago. Since then, Abhishek started extorting money from them on several occasions by threatening them that he would report to police about their purchase of stolen laptops, the police said, adding that the victim managed to extort ₹1 lakh from them.

Abhishek had visited the bakery on January 6 and demanded ₹20,000 from them. The accused then planned to kill him to put an end to his blackmailing and extortion. The accused took Abhishek to an adjoining room and strangulated him to death, the officer said, adding that they wrapped his body in a bedsheet, put it in a polythene bag and dumped it in Tikona Park, Inderlok.