Five arrested for killing driver on Christmas Eve

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man after he resisted a robbery attempt in Dwarka’s Dabri on Christmas Eve, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Ritvik (20), Saurabh alias Bahta (27), Gaurav Singh (20), Vikas Paswan alias Mota (21) and Saurabh alias Bihari (20) who allegedly stabbed to death Vipin Kumar Yadav, a driver who hailed from Bihar, in the early hours of December 25.

The police said that a they received a call regarding a man who had sustained multiple stab wounds. When they reached the spot, it was found that one of the victims’ mobile phone was missing, while another was in his pocket. He was then identified and a case was registered.

During investigation, the police found a CCTV footage in which the five suspects were seen near the place where the victim was found dead. The missing mobile phone’s technical surveillance got the police a lead. “They were traced on Thursday when they were out to commit another robbery. The robbed mobile was recovered and the knife used in the commission of the crime was seized,” Mr. Alphonse said.

The police said that Bahta is a resident of Ghaziabad and has been working as a water tanker driver. He was arrested earlier in an attempt-to-murder case and later in a snatching case. He has spent a year in jail.