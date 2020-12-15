Five arrested for dacoity in south Delhi

With the arrest of five men, Delhi Police claimed to have solved a case of alleged dacoity in a house in south Delhi, said a senior police officer on Monday.

The accused were identified as Arman Khan, Mohd. Danish, Vijay Rana, Anil and Shiv Singh, he said.

Police said that on December 9, a resident of Saidulajab Extension in south Delhi lodged a complaint saying that six to seven persons cornered him and his family at gunpoint and stole ₹4 lakh, gold ornaments and 2.5 kg of silver. They also took away the DVR of CCTV camera. An FIR was registered in this regard at Neb Sarai police station.

“The accused wore delivery-boy T-shirt and used code words to communicate with each other to avoid identification,” added the officer.

“The CCTV footage of the nearby areas were analysed and it was found that the accused came on two bikes with fake number plates,” said a senior police officer.

The robbers entered the house on the pretext of delivering courier. They used gloves and masks to hide identity.

A police team worked on the CCTV footage. They thoroughly checked the footage of around 25 km from Saidullahjab to Zakir Nagar. One suspect was apprehended. Based on sustained interrogation and technical intelligence, other accused were identified. Coordinated raids were conducted at multiple places and others were also nabbed, the officer said.

Two pistols and three vehicles were also recovered from them.