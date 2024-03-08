Five arrested for automobile theft in Delhi-NCR

March 08, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi:

The Delhi police have arrested five people from the Mewat region of Rajasthan and Haryana for stealing vehicles from the Capital and selling them in parts in the Northeast. The accused were earlier booked in several cases of automobile theft in Delhi-NCR, said an officer.

A total of 10 stolen motorcycles have been recovered from the accused, the officer added.

On February 28, an FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station regarding the theft of a two-wheeler from Mahipalpur. Several teams were found to nab the accused.

Two suspects were traced on the basis of CCTV footage collected from the crime scene. The two led the police to their associates in the Mewat region.

