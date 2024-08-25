Five AAP MCD councillors join BJP

Five MCD councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party joined BJP in the presence of senior leaders of the party's Delhi unit.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a media briefing during the joining, alleged that these councillors were troubled due to pressure to indulge in corruption and gather crowds for AAP leaders.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi councillors who switched sides to the BJP included Ramchandra (Ward 28), Pawan Sehrawat (Ward 30), Mamata Pawan (Ward 177), Sugandha Bidhuri (Ward 178) and Manju Nirmal of Ward 180, a statement from the Delhi BJP said.

BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia and senior party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely were present at the event.

