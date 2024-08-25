GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five AAP MCD councillors join BJP

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi councillors who switched sides to the BJP included Ramchandra (Ward 28), Pawan Sehrawat (Ward 30), Mamata Pawan (Ward 177), Sugandha Bidhuri (Ward 178) and Manju Nirmal of Ward 180

Updated - August 25, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 06:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors Ram Chandra, Pawan Sehrawat, Manju Nirmal, Sughandha Bidhuri and Mamta Pawan join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party president Virendra Sachdeva, leaders Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Arvinder Singh Lovely and others, at party office in New Delhi on August 25, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors Ram Chandra, Pawan Sehrawat, Manju Nirmal, Sughandha Bidhuri and Mamta Pawan join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party president Virendra Sachdeva, leaders Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Arvinder Singh Lovely and others, at party office in New Delhi on August 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Five MCD councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party joined BJP in the presence of senior leaders of the party's Delhi unit.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a media briefing during the joining, alleged that these councillors were troubled due to pressure to indulge in corruption and gather crowds for AAP leaders.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi councillors who switched sides to the BJP included Ramchandra (Ward 28), Pawan Sehrawat (Ward 30), Mamata Pawan (Ward 177), Sugandha Bidhuri (Ward 178) and Manju Nirmal of Ward 180, a statement from the Delhi BJP said.

BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia and senior party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely were present at the event.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.