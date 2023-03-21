HamberMenu
Fiscal deficit dips as Delhi government changes formula

The updated fiscal deficit for 2020-21 is now ₹6,707.79 crore and that for 2022-23 (BE) is ₹9,193.81 crore

March 21, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

Nikhil M Babu

Delhi’s fiscal deficits for 2020-21 and 2022-23 (budget estimate) have seen a fall after a change by the AAP government in the calculation formula, showed budget documents.

As per the Delhi Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in the Assembly on Monday, the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was ₹6,707.79 crore.

However, last year’s budget documents showed that the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was ₹9,972 crore.

Similarly, the fiscal deficit for 2022-23 (BE) is ₹9,193.81 crore. But the same is ₹13,908.98, as per last year’s budget documents.

Fiscal deficit is the shortfall between government’s total spendings and earnings and a chief measure of the health of the state’s finances.

The fiscal deficit, according to last year’s budget document, is calculated as sum of ‘revenue receipts’, ‘recoveries of loans’ and ‘loan repayment by government servants’ minus ‘total expenditure’.

However, as per the updated formula in the Economic Survey, the fiscal deficit is the sum of ‘revenue receipts’, ‘recoveries of loans’, ‘loan repayment by government servants’ and ‘of which — loan repayment/pre-payment’ minus ‘total expenditure’.

The addition of the new head to the calculation seems to be the reason why the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 and 2022-23 (BE) is lower than stated before.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 presented last year used the earlier formula (same as last year’s budget) and the resultant fiscal deficit for 2019-20 was ₹3,227.79 crore. However, according to the updated formula in the 2022-23 survey, the fiscal deficit for 2019-20 is only ₹416.68 crore.

