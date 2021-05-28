First-year student of Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College dies of COVID-19

NEW DELHI

Satyam Jha was a student of the History department.

St. Stephen’s College lost a first-year student Satyam Jha to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A student of the History department, the 18-year-old was a member of the college’s Gandhi Ambedkar Study Circle, debating society and the organising committee of the college’s Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit.

Following Mr. Jha’s demise, St. Stephen’s College principal John Varghese penned a note — “From Pandemic to Panacea” — on the college website.

“The pandemic has brought the world to its knees. The second wave of the pandemic has been heartless in its ruthless rampaging through our country exposing our hollow claims of being prepared, of being one of the largest producer of pharmaceutical products in the world, of even being a civilization that places value on the higher things in life. But if life itself is gone, then wither all these claims?” the note read.

The note posted by the principal further read, “The claims of belligerent and blind leaders who are immune to the suffering and deaths of simple people also show that we are veering off dangerously to becoming a cruel and insensitive race. How do all those claims of power and importance matter before the death of a loved one? Nothing.”

“We will not live forever. No, no one of us is eternal; but if we can pass on the wisdom of our collective experiences then perhaps, there is a possibility for redemption from the curse of arrogance. Are we willing to listen?” wrote Mr. Varghese.