ADVERTISEMENT

 First-time MP Harsh Malhotra joins Modi govt. as Union MoS

Published - June 10, 2024 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

East Delhi MP picked over three-time North East Delhi Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari; makes the cut due to his ‘ground connect’, ‘organisational mindset’, 40-year-old association with the party

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Harsh Malhotra greets senior party leader and Union Cabinet Minister Rajnath Singh during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

East Delhi Lok Sabha MP Harsh Malhotra was on Sunday sworn-in as a Union Minister of State in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Malhotra, 58, a first-time MP, was picked as the BJP candidate from the East Delhi constituency after the party dropped its sitting MP Gautam Gambhir. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

According to BJP sources, the names of West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari were also discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said Mr. Tiwari’s name was dropped as leaders from the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had already been accommodated in the Union Council of Ministers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The name of Bansuri Swaraj, a first-time MP and the daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, wasn’t discussed. Ms. Sehrawat’s name was recommended due to her media-friendly image. She had earlier served as the Mayor of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mr. Malhotra, who had served as the Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2015, was picked because of his “ground connect” and “organisational mindset”, a party source said. He is presently the general secretary of the BJP’s Delhi unit. He had joined the BJP youth wing in 1984. 

Mr. Malhotra was elected as a councillor from Welcome Colony in 2012. Born to migrant parents from Amritsar and brought up in north-east Delhi’s Shahdara, the East Delhi MP is a graduate in botany and holds a law degree from Delhi University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US