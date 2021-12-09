First special steel span of RRTS corridor completed

New Delhi

09 December 2021 01:09 IST

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed the installation of the first special steel span of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor over the mainline railway crossing near Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

The steel span is 73-metre long and weighs around 850 tonnes. The NCRTC is implementing the RRTS corridor connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar and Meerut; of this 82-km long corridor, a total of 70 km is elevated and 12 km is underground.

With this installation, another milestone has been achieved, the NCRTC said.With this, the successful installation of this special steel span, the NCRTC said, another milestone had been achieved in the construction of the RRTS corridor between Delhi and Meerut.

Advertising

Advertising

This, the NCRTC said, is the first special steel span of the 17-km priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai, which is targeted to be commissioned by 2023.

Another special steel span of around 150 metre is under way just before the Ghaziabad RRTS Ssation where under construction RRTS viaduct is crossing over a road flyover and Delhi Metro viaduct together.

“More than 14,000 workers and 1,100 engineers are working tirelessly on the 82-km long RRTS corridor where more than 1100 piers of the elevated section have been erected,” the NCRTC said.

According to the NCRTC, more than 50 km of foundation work and approximately 14 km of viaduct have been completed, most of which is located in the priority section.