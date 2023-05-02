HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First quarter instalment of ₹400 cr. released for MCD schools

The Delhi government, earlier in the day, also said that it has “approved the release” of ₹773 crore as part of the first instalment of funds to the civic body

May 02, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Education Minister Atishi’s office said the funds will be used to make MCD schools ‘world-class like Delhi government schools’.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi’s office said the funds will be used to make MCD schools ‘world-class like Delhi government schools’. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi government on Monday said it has sanctioned the release of ₹400 crore for the development of schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A statement from the office of Education Minister Atishi said this amount has been released for the first quarter and “MCD schools will also be transformed and made world-class like Delhi government schools”.

The sanction comes after Ms. Atishi’s office had, on April 20, said that ₹400 crore has been released for the civic body’s schools. It had added that ₹1,700 crore has been allocated under “the grant-in-aid scheme for MCD schools this year”.

Earlier in the day, the government said it has “approved the release” of ₹773 crore as part of the first instalment of funds to the corporation. The decision will “ensure timely payment of salary and pension to the serving and retired employees of MCD”, the statement added.

The ₹400 crore for schools is not a part of the ₹773 crore.

Every month, the civic body requires ₹774. 83 crore to pay salaries and pensions. Improving the quality of MCD schools was among the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10 promises ahead of the civic polls, along with timely payment of salaries to the corporation’s employees.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.