New Delhi

05 June 2021 05:11 IST

The first pier of the elevated section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) RRTS corridor’s Delhi portion has been constructed near the upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. Part of the RRTS’ Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor being constructed by the NCRTC, the height of the constructed pier is 6.5 meters.

