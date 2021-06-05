The first pier of the elevated section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) RRTS corridor’s Delhi portion has been constructed near the upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. Part of the RRTS’ Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor being constructed by the NCRTC, the height of the constructed pier is 6.5 meters.
First pier of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor completed
Special Correspondent
New Delhi,
June 05, 2021 05:11 IST
Special Correspondent
New Delhi,
June 05, 2021 05:11 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 5:13:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/first-pier-of-delhi-meerut-rrts-corridor-completed/article34732468.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story