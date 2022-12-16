 First meeting of MCD House on January 6 

December 16, 2022 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has approved the proposal to convene the first House meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) councillors on January 6, 2023, according to sources privy to the matter.

On Wednesday, The Hindu had reported that the Capital could see its next Mayor being elected on January 6, according to senior MCD officials. The annual elections for the offices of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor are held in the first meeting of the MCD’s House.

The MCD commissioner had written to the Urban Development Department requesting the L-G’s approval on December 12. “The file was approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was received by Raj Niwas on December 14. The L-G gave his approval the same day,” sources said.

Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs and 13 nominated MLAs will vote for the mayoral polls, along with the 250 councillors.