First Jalandhar gas leak report ‘not convincing’, NGT forms new panel

October 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Terming the death of 11 persons after inhaling poisonous gas in Giaspura, Ludhiana, in April as a “very serious” incident, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a second “independent” committee to inquire into the incident.

“The possibility of repeat of such an incident cannot be ruled out, therefore, it is important to ascertain the real cause of gas leak and to fix the responsibility,” the green tribunal’s principal bench in Delhi said on October 13 while setting up the second committee.

The first committee’s report, submitted to the NGT on October 11, did not hold person or agency specifically responsible for the incident while saying the deaths occurred most probably due to build-up of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas inside the sewers, which percolated into two houses through toilets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NGT’s October 13 order said the report’s explanation for the deaths “does not appear to be convincing”, citing inspection reports of Central Pollution Control Board officers suggesting the gas could have found its way into the houses through their sewer line connection and that industrial discharge is a key factor in releasing of H2S in high concentration.

The new committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report before the next date of hearing on January 5, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.