ADVERTISEMENT

First Jalandhar gas leak report ‘not convincing’, NGT forms new panel

October 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the death of 11 persons after inhaling poisonous gas in Giaspura, Ludhiana, in April as a “very serious” incident, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a second “independent” committee to inquire into the incident.

“The possibility of repeat of such an incident cannot be ruled out, therefore, it is important to ascertain the real cause of gas leak and to fix the responsibility,” the green tribunal’s principal bench in Delhi said on October 13 while setting up the second committee.

The first committee’s report, submitted to the NGT on October 11, did not hold person or agency specifically responsible for the incident while saying the deaths occurred most probably due to build-up of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas inside the sewers, which percolated into two houses through toilets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NGT’s October 13 order said the report’s explanation for the deaths “does not appear to be convincing”, citing inspection reports of Central Pollution Control Board officers suggesting the gas could have found its way into the houses through their sewer line connection and that industrial discharge is a key factor in releasing of H2S in high concentration.

The new committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report before the next date of hearing on January 5, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US