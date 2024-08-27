First family of Haryana wrestling split wide open as political dangal commences in State

A recent social media post by wrestler Geeta Phogat — the eldest of the four daughters of Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat — has reignited talk of the rivalry among the famous Phogat sisters and their cousin Vinesh Phogat, who all rose from the obscure Balali village in Haryana’s Charki Dadri to earn accolades as internationally acclaimed grapplers over the past decade.

“Chhal ka phal chhal, aaj nahin toh kal (Sooner or later, deception is paid back with deception),” the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Although the cryptic post left many guessing, a few construed it as a veiled attack on Ms. Vinesh, who was slated to return from the Paris Olympics a day later on August 17, after her disqualification from the women’s 50 kg final for being overweight by 100 gm.

Making her intentions clear, Ms. Geeta soon reposted her husband Pawan Saroha’s post, this time taking a direct dig at her cousin for not mentioning her uncle, Mr. Mahavir, in a post acknowledging the contributions of her mother, husband, and the support staff in her long journey as a wrestler. “Vinesh, you wrote really well, but probably forgot your uncle Mahavir today. He had started your career as a wrestler. May good sense prevail upon [Vinesh],” read Mr. Saroha’s post.

Coinciding with Ms. Vinesh’s grand welcome at Delhi’s IGI Airport, live-streamed on several TV channels, and her felicitation by khap panchayats, Ms. Geeta’s younger sister and wrestler-turned-politician Babita, in a social media post, remarked that success aimed at humiliating others was actually a failure.

Deepening differences

The subtext in the posts, however, became clear when both Ms. Geeta and Ms. Babita, on whose lives Aamir Khan-starrer Bollywood film Dangal is based, chose to stay away from Ms. Vinesh’s felicitation.

However, their younger sister Sangeeta’s husband Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medallist, was at the forefront of the event. Mr. Punia had stood by Ms. Vinesh after her disqualification from the Olympics and launched a campaign to award her the silver medal. He, along with Ms. Vinesh, travelled on top of an SUV as part of a cavalcade from IGI Airport to Balali, to express his solidarity. His wife too posted a heartfelt message after Ms. Vinesh was disqualified.

At the felicitation event, Mr. Mahavir too showed up and hugged his niece, who touched his feet.

The rivalry between the Phogat sisters was first talked about in public space, albeit in whispers, when Ms. Vinesh opened a front against then Wrestling Federation of India president and former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers. The sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar, with support pouring in from the Opposition and the police action on the women wrestlers, the pictures of which went viral, caused much embarrassment to the ruling BJP.

Though Mr. Punia and Ms. Sangeeta stood firmly by the protesting wrestlers, Ms. Babita, who had contested the Dadri Assembly poll in 2019 on the BJP symbol, chose to keep a distance, insinuating that the agitation was politically motivated and held at the behest of Haryana Congress leaders.

Having joined the BJP along with Ms. Babita in 2019 after quitting the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Mr. Mahavir, too, was not very vocal in his support for the wrestlers. Ms. Geeta and her husband had, however, supported the agitation.

With the protesting wrestlers, including Ms. Vinesh, Mr. Punia, and Sakshi Malik, accused of having orchestrated the agitation for political gains at the behest of the Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll, the Phogat sisters, who had started their wrestling journey together under the same coach and from the same village, found themselves divided politically.

The growing closeness of Ms. Vinesh to the Congress, reaffirmed by the presence of Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda at IGI Airport on her return, seems to have deepened the differences between the Phogat sisters, with Mr. Mahavir and his daughters holding former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda responsible for denying them their rightful due after they won medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Mr. Mahavir reacted sharply to Mr. Bhupinder’s suggestion for a Rajya Sabha berth to Ms. Vinesh, calling it a “political stunt”.

Personal vs political

Although the villagers are reluctant to comment on what they term as a “personal matter” of the Phogat family, many see the differences between the Phogat sisters through the prism of professional rivalry, with Ms. Vinesh being more popular and successful as a wrestler compared with her cousins. “No doubt, Vinesh started her wrestling journey under Mahavir. She should have acknowledged this in her post. But Geeta and Babita should have refrained from talking about it on social media and participated in her felicitation. It is unfortunate that personal ambitions have driven a wedge between the Phogat sisters, who are the torchbearers of women wrestling,” said Raju Sangwan, a resident of Jhojhu Kalan.

In the politically charged atmosphere in poll-bound Haryana, speculation is now rife of a possible political contest between Ms. Babita and Ms. Vinesh in the Dadri Assembly seat.

Though Ms. Babita, having already contested the poll last time, is again in the race for the party ticket, Ms. Vinesh has not made any comments on entering the political arena so far. If the Phogat sisters are pitted against each other in the ensuing political contest in Haryana, it is only likely to worsen the rivalry between the siblings irrespective of the outcome.