‘First day of classes at SOL centres mismanaged’

Hundreds of students attending the first day of classes at centres of the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University, on Sunday were forced to return home due to insufficient seating and mismanagement, students’ group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) has alleged. The SOL administration was unreachable for a comment.

At Swami Shraddhanand College, students found that several of the subjects they had selected were not availalble, the KYS said in a statement. At Satyawati college, classes were postponed as timetables had not been prepared, it claimed.

The KYS alleged that classes were cancelled at Hansraj due to shooting of a movie on the premises.

At the Arts Faculty, students had to allegedly sit on the floor.

“More than 400 students were tossed into classrooms despite more rooms being available,” the KYS claimed, adding that many students had to return home.