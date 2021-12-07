First conviction in Delhi riots cases

New Delhi

07 December 2021 02:54 IST

Man held guilty of vandalising and setting house ablaze

In the first conviction in cases related to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, a city court has convicted a man of vandalising and setting on fire a house in Bhagirathi Vihar before looting it. The arguments for sentencing will take place on December 22.

The judgment convicting Dinesh Yadav alias Michael was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Virendra Bhat on Monday.

According to the case records, the FIR was lodged on March 4 at Gokalpuri police station on a written complaint from a 73-year-old woman named Manori. In her complaint, she stated that on February 25, 2020 around 11.30 p.m., a riotous mob consisting of 150-200 people had trespassed into her house and committed vandalism, robbery and thereafter put it on fire.

Advertising

Advertising

Yadav was arrested on June 8, 2020. The court framed charges against him on August 3, 2021, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The accused’s lawyer, Shikha Garg, had vehemently argued before the court that there was nothing incriminating against the accused to frame charges against him and that he has been falsely implicated in the matter.

The first judgment in a riots-related case had come in July this year, when a man was acquitted of rioting and dacoity charges with the judge noting that the prosecution miserably failed to prove its case.