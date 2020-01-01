First 20-25 registries likely to be handed over in 2-3 days: DDA

Senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday said that the urban body is currently processing the “complete applications” received for grant of ownership to residents of unauthorised colonies and that around 20-25 residents will be granted ownership in the “next two to three days.”

As of December 31, the urban body had received around 40 complete applications on the portal which was launched by the DDA on December 16, senior officials said. The total number of registrations received on the portal is approximately 50,000, officials said.

“Registering on the portal is only the first step. Residents need to then provide the geo-cooridnates to be able to proceed on the application further following which the DDA will conduct verification of relevant documents and so on. The grant of ownership can only happen once the complete applications are received and it is up to the stakeholders as to when they finish the process,” a senior official explained.

The official added, “As soon as the verification is completed, conveyance deeds for government land and authorisation slips for private land will be given out to grant ownership rights to the residents. As of now we can see around 20-25 applications, registries for which should be given out in another two to three days.”

With the Delhi Assembly polls round the corner housing, mainly for the urban poor, has emerged to be a major poll plank.

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party had called the Centre’s promise of “regularisation” of the unauthorised colonies, a “blatant lie.”

However, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that the FAQs (frequently asked questions) pertaining to the question of whether regularisation of the colonies will be done under the PM-UDAY (PM- Unauthorised colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) on the DDA’s website had been updated.

“Things have been simplified on the DDA website to convince them (AAP leaders),” Mr. Puri said.

Reacting to criticism from the AAP, Mr. Puri said the ownership rights would lead to immediate benefits to the residents, while regularisation can take up to 10 years. He said usually ownership rights are given after regularisation.

Referring to Congress-era regularisation, he said: “312 colonies were regularised in 2012. What happened then? Nothing.”

He added that the grant of ownership rights would lead to addition of 10 lakh houses as people would be able to secure loans and build further. He added that funds for social infrastructure could be spent on these colonies.