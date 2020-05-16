FIRs filed against landlords in Delhi for forcing students to pay rent during lockdown

The Delhi Police has registered nine cases against landlords for allegedly forcing students to pay rent during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on May 16.
All nine FIRs were registered at northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar police station, they said.
The cases were filed under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC in the last couple of days, after the students complained that landlords were forcing them to pay rent, a senior police officer said.
Mukherjee Nagar is known as a coaching hub for students preparing for civil services and other competitive exams. Many of these students come from other state and stay in PGs and other rented accommodations.
