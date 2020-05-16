Delhi

FIRs filed against landlords in Delhi for forcing students to pay rent during lockdown

All nine FIRs were registered at northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar — known as a coaching hub for students preparing for competitive exams — police station.

The Delhi Police has registered nine cases against landlords for allegedly forcing students to pay rent during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on May 16.

All nine FIRs were registered at northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar police station, they said.

The cases were filed under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC in the last couple of days, after the students complained that landlords were forcing them to pay rent, a senior police officer said.

Mukherjee Nagar is known as a coaching hub for students preparing for civil services and other competitive exams. Many of these students come from other state and stay in PGs and other rented accommodations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 3:44:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/firs-filed-against-landlords-in-delhi-for-forcing-students-to-pay-rent-during-lockdown/article31600516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY