Delhi

FIRs against migrants to be withdrawn

The Delhi government has directed the Home Department to withdraw all FIRs and complaints lodged against migrant labourers during the lockdown period.

“As per the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal necessary instructions issued to Home Department to withdraw all FIRs/complaints lodged during lockdown against migrant labourers,” Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

The cases are related to the migrant labourers allegedly violating the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were trying to go back to their hometowns from Delhi, a Delhi spokesperson said. “The Home Department will now approach the court for withdrawing the FIRs,” he said.

