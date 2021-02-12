FIRs against CDV for posing as policemen

Three FIRs have been registered against civil defence volunteers for impersonating policemen while checking for mask violation in the city, said an officer on Thursday.

He said the police received several PCR calls and complaints where people were harassed by “CDV”.

Police to public

The police said “we appeal that people may verify their identity (CDV) before accepting any challan”.

The officer said three FIRs have been registered in North East, New Delhi and West district and the volunteers have been arrested and sent to jail.