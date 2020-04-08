Firm recalls termination letter of 13 employees

A day after the All India Central Council of Trade Unions sought government intervention over alleged termination of 50 employees by Capital Trust Ltd., as many as 13 of the employees have reportedly received e-mails from the company stating that the retrenchment letter “was recalled”.

Some of the employees, who were among the ones to be handed out the termination letter on March 29, said that on Wednesday they got mails from the company stating that the former letter was sent “under business as usual environment”.

“We would like to inform you that under the present circumstances, the letter stands withdrawn,” read the e-mail.

The AICCTU had written to the Delhi government terming the alleged termination during the COVID-19 pandemic as “gross violation in law”.

In response to The Hindu’s query, the company had on Tuesday said that some of the employees were issued a letter “under routine performance reviews”.

However, Devendra Singh, one of the employees who was initially laid off and then given the “recall letter” said, “The company was trying to say that non-performers were laid off. But there was no kind of intimation from their side regarding this. It had just been a month that I was rehired in the company. There are several others who have still not received the recall notice yet.”