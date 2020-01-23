Delhi

Firm director found dead in Lutyens’ Delhi

Police going through text messages of the deceased for clues

A 57-year-old woman was found dead inside her bungalow on Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

While going through her phone records, the police found text messages in which she had asked for money from someone.

They are investigating if she had given money to someone and if the person was not returning it.

The deceased has been identified as Natasha Kapur, director of Atlas Cycles, they said. Her body was found on Tuesday at 2.30 p.m. A note has been recovered in which she asked her family to take care of themselves.

The incident came to light when the woman’s domestic help was unable to contact her. The help informed the woman’s son; he called his mother’s mobile phone but she did not pick up. He then went to her room to check on her and found the body.

“We got the information from the family members. A PCR van reached the spot and the body was shifted to the mortuary; The body was handed over to the family after autopsy. We have recovered a note from the room where the body was found,” said a police officer.

He added that a crime team also visited the spot and that the woman’s mobile phone has been impounded for further investigation.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).

Comments
