Firing at ex-MLA’s house: Police arrest another sharpshooter

December 15, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on Thursday said they have arrested another sharpshooter allegedly involved in the firing at the house of a former Punjab MLA in the city’s Punjabi Bagh area, the third arrest in the case after the incident on December 3.

According to the police, former Faridkot Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotrahad received threat messages on his WhatsApp number before the firing incident took place.

The police said Sombir, alias Totla, was arrested from the city’s Peeragarhi. He tried to escape after firing at a police party. However, he was overpowered and arrested, the police said, adding that he revealed his involvement in the Punjabi Bagh incident during questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sombir revealed that he had close ties with Aakash, 23, who was earlier arrested in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT