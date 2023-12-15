ADVERTISEMENT

Firing at ex-MLA’s house: Police arrest another sharpshooter

December 15, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police on Thursday said they have arrested another sharpshooter allegedly involved in the firing at the house of a former Punjab MLA in the city’s Punjabi Bagh area, the third arrest in the case after the incident on December 3.

According to the police, former Faridkot Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotrahad received threat messages on his WhatsApp number before the firing incident took place.

The police said Sombir, alias Totla, was arrested from the city’s Peeragarhi. He tried to escape after firing at a police party. However, he was overpowered and arrested, the police said, adding that he revealed his involvement in the Punjabi Bagh incident during questioning.

Sombir revealed that he had close ties with Aakash, 23, who was earlier arrested in the case.

