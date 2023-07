Firing at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

July 05, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

A firing incident was reported in the Tis Hazari court premises in New Delhi on July 5, police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in opening fire.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A firing incident took place around 1.35 p.m. on Wednesday in the Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured."

In the video of the incident being circulated on social media, a person can be seen firing in the air, while others are throwing stones and wooden planks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two groups, mostly in white shirts, were carrying sticks and also hurled abuses at each other.

In another video, bullet shells could be seen on the spot where shots were fired.

The situation is now normal and legal action is being initiated. Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Parmaditya also reached the spot, police said.

Teams are investigating and police are trying to identify the people, but no one has been detained till now. It is not known whether the arms were licensed or not, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT