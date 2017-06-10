Fireman injured in Okhla factory blaze

A firefighter was injured during a firefighting exercise in a garments exports factory in south Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area on Saturday morning. Cooling operations continued till late evening, over 12 hours after it started.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the fire broke out around 7 a.m. As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into service and nearly 50 firefighters were deployed to control the flames that started apparently due to a short circuit on the ground floor of the building. A senior official said they managed to control the fire by 12.30 p.m. but it started again by 1.15 p.m.

The two-storey factory was completely gutted, destroying goods such as clothes, machines and other items estimated to be worth several lakhs, said the police. By the time fire tenders arrived, the flames had engulfed the entire factory, said fire officials.

Ceiling breaks off

During the operation, a fireman Ram Ratan (48) was injured after a part of the ceiling fell on his back. He was taken to ESI hospital, Okhla from where he was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. “Ratan is a constable in DFS posted at Sarita Vihar fire station. His condition was stated to be stable,” said a senior fire official.

The official added that that garment export company is in Okhla Industrial area phase-1. “Fire spread quickly because of the combustible materials such as clothes, papers and carton materials,” said the official.