Firefighters rescue five persons from blaze in Greater Kailash-II

200 shops gutted in Shastri Park in another incident

The Delhi Fire Services rescued five persons from a blaze in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-II early on Sunday, officials said.

According to the officials, they received information regarding the fire at 4.18 a.m. The fire broke out at a house at GK-II. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Domestic articles and five air-conditioners on the first floor of the building had caught fire. The DFS rescued five persons safely from the second floor. The rescued persons have been identified as Shivani (27), Bharat (35), Naveet (31), C.R. Ram (60) and Romil (57), a senior fire official said.

Meanwhile, a major fire occurred in Shastri Park here. The DFS were informed at 12.45 a.m.. The fire broke out at a furniture market at Vijay Court near Shastri Park metro station. Around 200 furniture shops were gutted in fire.