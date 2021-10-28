Delhi

Firefighter succumbs to injuries

A 31-year-old firefighter, who had sustained burn injuries during a rescue operation at Bhorgarh in Narela, died on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

A resident of Rohtak in Haryana, Praveen Kumar joined the service in 2019 and was posted at DSIIDC Narela fire station.

On October 9, three firemen, including Kumar, were injured during the rescue operation after an industrial building collapsed following a blast at Bhorgarh. All of them were taken to a hospital. Kumar succumbed to his injuries, DFS chief Atul Garg said.


