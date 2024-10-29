Firecrackers being sold ‘openly’ in parts of city, take strict action against violators, Rai urges L-G 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, urging him to take strict action against those involved in the sale and distribution of firecrackers ahead of Deepavali.

The Minister’s letter came amid fears of a massive spike in air pollution if Delhiites flout the ban on firecrackers during the festival like last year, when pollutants in the city air overshot by over 100 times the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mr. Rai said it has been brought to his notice through various media reports that despite a ban on firecrackers, these are being “sold openly” in several city markets.

“These firecrackers are being brought through borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It implies that the Delhi police have not taken the directions to ban firecrackers seriously,” the Minister said, adding that the bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali will have adverse effects on the health of the national capital’s residents.

‘Regular checking a must’

“Regular inspections of wholesale and retail firecracker vendors by the Delhi police and enhanced vigil on Delhi’s borders by way of barricading to check the influx of firecrackers from neighbouring States is necessary at this stage to prevent deterioration in Delhi’s air quality,” he added.

However, a police spokesperson said all vehicles are being checked thoroughly for firecrackers. “We are on high alert and all measures are in place,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi said they will begin within a week the registration of around 10,000 civil defence volunteers, who will be deployed to help combat air pollution and check violations of government guidelines. The civil defence volunteers — whose services as bus marshals were terminated a year ago — were on October 24 reinstated for a period of four months by the L-G-led Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The CM said the volunteers will be deployed at 13 pollution hotspots, the areas with the highest pollution levels. She said they would play a crucial role in monitoring vehicle emissions, preventing end-of-life vehicles from entering the city, and supporting public transport management to reduce reliance on private vehicles.

‘Punjab CM did not meet’

The BJP requested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take immediate steps to curb farm fires in the State, saying the practice has contributed significantly to the Capital’s air pollution problem. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a party delegation went to meet Mr. Mann at Delhi’s Kapurthala House, but he “refused” to meet them.

The BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to Mr. Mann through the Resident Commissioner of Punjab in the national capital. It read, “We are reaching out not for political reasons but as concerned citizens of Delhi. The air quality index in Delhi has already reached 400, with no signs of improvement. With winter approaching, the situation could become even worse.”

