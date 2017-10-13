Firecrackers’ ban in Delhi-NCR adds to traders’ misery

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to modify its October 9 order suspending the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1.

The court said it knew that "some people are trying to give a communal tinge to our order... but we will consider that as people expressing their anguish at our order".

The court said that its concern primarily was the health of the masses.

The traders had, on Wednesday, mentioned the matter before the court for an urgent hearing. They said their licences were revived in pursuance of the court’s order passed on September 12 and that they had procured firecrackers for the sale during Diwali. The traders told the top court that a huge amount of money has been invested by them after their licences were revived and the latest order would cause huge loss to them.