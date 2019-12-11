Fire tragedy: Delhi police write to Home Department to set up SIT

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has written a letter to the Delhi Home Department requesting it to set up an SIT to probe the fire tragedy that claimed 43 lives at central Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, said an officer on Tuesday.

He added that the SIT will ascertain the actual cause of the fire as combustible items, open electricity wire and inflammable chemicals were found in the building.

“We suggest the Delhi Home Department to form an SIT that comprises officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and BSES (power unit),” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a team from the Delhi police went inside the building with Furkan, manager of the building owner Rehan. According to police officials, a 3D laser scanning of the place of incident was done for the ground and first floor and the exercise is likely to be completed by Wednesday.

Till now, the post-mortem of 40 bodies has been conducted and a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, CBI (CFSL), will visit the spot on Wednesday. The team from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini had visited the site on Sunday and Monday and collected samples.

Police recorded the statement of six more injured persons on Tuesday. On Monday, they had recorded the statement of 7 injured persons.

The debris will be cleared from the site by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation after the visit by the CFSL team.

The police have also contacted the SDM for the dog squad of the National Disaster Response Force to explore any possibility of anyone being stuck under the debris.

On Sunday, the police had arrested the building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan. Rehan told the police that a portion of the building was owned by his brother-in-law Suhail and another by his brother Imran. Police are conducting raids to nab Suhail and Imran to ascertain whom they had rented out their portions to, they said.

During investigation, it has been found that there were 18 rooms/portions which were let out. Also, there were four power connections and illegal sub-meters were installed for tenants, the police said.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy, the worst fire accident in the Capital since the 1997 Uphaar cinema blaze, and sought a report within seven days.