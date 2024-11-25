ADVERTISEMENT

Fire reported at Delhi's Seemapuri police station

Published - November 25, 2024 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was completely doused at around 9.40 p.m.

PTI

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fire broke out at Seemapuri police station in the national capital on Sunday (November 24, 2024) as seven fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze, officials said.

“No one received any injuries in the fire that spread to three floors of a police building,” a Delhi Fire Services official said.

"We received a call regarding a fire at the 'malkhana' (where items seized during probe are stored) of Seemapuri police station at 8.42 p.m.," said the officer.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was completely doused at around 9.40 p.m., he said.

Later in a statement, Delhi Police said around 8.35 p.m., a resident of Police Colony informed the officer on duty that a fire broke out at the southeast portion of the building of Seemapuri police station.

The duty officer informed SHO, Seemapuri who reached the spot with some police personnel and found that there was a fire on three floors of a part of the building, it said.

“Police said the control room and fire brigade were informed, and fire tenders reached to extinguish the fire. Stairs and adjacent rooms having case properties of ‘malkhana’ have been damaged in the fire,” it said.

More elaborate analysis of the damaged property will be done later, the statement added.

