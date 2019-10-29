Fire-related incidents reduced by 10% this year, says fire department

The fire department claimed to have received 245 calls on Deepavali, said officials on Monday. In 2018, on Deepavali, the department received 271 calls, states data shared by Delhi Fire Services.

Also, fire-related incidents reduced by approximately 10% this year as compared to 2018, the data stated.

“Fire calls were mainly from open areas in outer Delhi. The particular areas from where most calls were made is yet to be analysed,” said DFS Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg.

The data also shows that the maximum number of calls were made from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. as 35 calls were made during the time while 30 were made from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. Till 9 p.m, 149 calls were made, the data stated.

Talking about the deployment of officials on Deepavali, Mr. Garg said about 2,000 officials, including senior and junior staff, were on duty on Sunday. “This year, the number of locations at which fire tenders were deployed had also increased. This year, we had deployed vehicles at 38 locations in addition to our existing 63 fire stations,” he said.

Fire in shop

In a related incident, a major fire broke out at a shop in Sadar Bazar market. “The fire broke out in a shop, which is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the building. The shop housed packaging materials and plastic toys, which were gutted in the blaze,” a fire official said.

The call about the blaze was received at 3 p.m. after which 12 fire tenders were rushed and the blaze was brought under control by 4.25 p.m., he said.

Another fire also broke out at a sanitary shop in north-east Delhi’s Jagatpuri, the official said. The call about the fire was received at 2.51 p.m. after which six fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control within an hour, the fire department said. On Monday morning, another major fire broke out at a godown in Kirari’s Inder Enclave at 7 a.m. after which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service. The godown housed plastic material, officials said adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.