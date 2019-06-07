Delhi

Fire near Yamuna bank, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a forest area near the Yamuna bank in New Delhi on Thursday.

A fire broke out at a forest area near the Yamuna bank in New Delhi on Thursday.  

more-in

No fire tender reached spot, allege locals

A fire broke out in the forest area behind Yamuna bank on Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported, said fire department officials.

A fire official said a call was received regarding the blaze at 2.35 p.m.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The fire was doused by 6 p.m.,” the official said. However, locals claimed that the fire broke out on Wednesday and it kept spreading. No fire tender had reached the spot to douse it, they said.

The fire department maintained that the call was received on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 10:49:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/fire-near-yamuna-bank-no-injuries-reported/article27588277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY