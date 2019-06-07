Fire near Yamuna bank, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the forest area behind Yamuna bank on Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported, said fire department officials.
A fire official said a call was received regarding the blaze at 2.35 p.m.
Four fire tenders were pressed into service.
“The fire was doused by 6 p.m.,” the official said. However, locals claimed that the fire broke out on Wednesday and it kept spreading. No fire tender had reached the spot to douse it, they said.
The fire department maintained that the call was received on Thursday.
