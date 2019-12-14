Delhi

Fire in plywood factory at Delhi’s Mundka

more-in

A fire official said that the call was received around 5 a.m.

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory in Mundka in the early hours of December 14. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

A fire official said that the call was received around 5 a.m. after which 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service so far. 

The official said that the fire started from plywood factory and spread to the bulb factory next to it. Fire department said that the fire has been brought under control.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
fire
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 8:22:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/fire-in-plywood-factory-at-delhis-mundka/article30304161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY