Fire in plywood factory at Delhi’s Mundka

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory in Mundka in the early hours of December 14. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

A fire official said that the call was received around 5 a.m. after which 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service so far.

The official said that the fire started from plywood factory and spread to the bulb factory next to it. Fire department said that the fire has been brought under control.