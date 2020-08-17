Fire in Parliament Annexe building, no injuries reported

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

A fire broke out in the Parliament Annexe building early on Monday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident, fire department said.

A senior Delhi Fire Services official said that the call regarding the fire had come at 7.30 a.m. "The caller stated that a fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building after which seven fire tenders were pressed into service," the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control immediately.

The official said that the probable cause of fire was short circuit.