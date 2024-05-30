ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in east Delhi parking lot engulfs 16 cars, damages several others

Published - May 30, 2024 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 16 cars were burnt after a fire spread to a parking lot in east Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sixteen cars were burnt in a blaze at a parking lot in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said, adding that eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the fire after a PCR call was received at 1.20 a.m.

The fire, which erupted at a drain near the Delhi-Meerut expressway, spread to the parking lot near a Delhi Jal Board office in a matter of minutes, said a senior Delhi Police official, adding that 16 cars were irreparably burnt, while several others were partially damaged.

The authorities, however, are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, as there are no CCTV cameras around the drain, police said. An FIR has been filed under sections 285 (negligence with respect to fire) and 336 (endangering personal life) of the IPC.

