Fire in COVID-19 hospital, 8 rescued

A fire broke out on the third floor of a private hospital designated for COVID-19 patients, in south Delhi on Saturday evening, fire officials said. They also said that eight patients were rescued.

A senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that the fire broke out at the operation theatre and recovery room of Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, opposite IIT, that consists of basement, ground and three upper floors.

The official said that the information regarding the blaze was received at 5.54 p.m. and it was brought under control within two hours, while the cooling-off operation continued. The cause of fire is suspected to be a short circuit, they said.

“A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the hospital where eight COVID-19 patients were also admitted. This is a reserve hospital for COVID-19 patients. They were successfully rescued,” he said adding that the eight patients included five men and three women.

Sharing an advisory, DFS Director Atul Garg said that all office premises, residence and commercial places must get electronics like air conditioners serviced before switching them on, to prevent fire accidents.