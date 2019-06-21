Fire in 10-storey building; over 100 residents rescued

A fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Thursday.

Over 100 residents were safely rescued and no one was reported injured in the fire that broke out late on Wednesday, the official said.

‘Mild suffocation’

A few residents complained of mild suffocation, but did not require medical attention, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

The fire broke out at an apartment on the fifth-floor around 1 a.m. and spread to the other floors. Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire, the official also said.

Ajit Chaudhary, who lives on the fifth floor with his family, said he called up the Delhi Fire Service as soon as he sensed smoke in the hall. Mr. Chaudhary said eight people were inside the house at that time. He rushed outside the apartment along with them.

A short circuit in the air-conditioner is said to have led to the fire at the apartment. The fire engulfed Mr. Chaudhary’s apartment and spread to the other floors of the building.