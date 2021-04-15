Fire guts 50 shanties in Jamia Nagar

NEW DELHI

15 April 2021 00:48 IST

DFS suspects sparking in electricity cables; no casualty reported

Around 50 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at Noor Nagar in south-east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

No injuries have been reported and the authorities suspect that a sparking in the electricity supplying cables in the shanties cloud be the cause.

Furnitures and household essentials, including LPG cylinders and e-rickshaws parked in the slum cluster, were also damaged in the fire, officials said.

According to DFS, a call regarding the fire in Noor Nagar was received at 3.13 p.m. after which nine fire tenders were sent to the spot. Later, four more fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. The cooling process is still under way, the fire officials said.

Concerted effort

After reaching the spot, the police team also roped in local NGOs to assist in the rescue operations and informed civic agencies. Staffers from BSES, CAT ambulance, and SDM also reached the spot, according to police.

“Around 40 to 50 shanties were burnt completely in the fire, and during preliminary enquiry, the main suspected cause of the fire is found to be due to sparking in the electricity supplying cables. However, no one has been reported injured in the incident,” said R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East).

Further, rescue operation was taken up with the help of civic agencies while food and temporary shelter are being provided to the victims in the nearby Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, the officer said. A case has been registered.