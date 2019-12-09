Delhi

Panic as smoke emanates from same building in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi

File picture shows National Disaster Response Force during a rescue operation at a factory in Rani Jhansi Road on December 8, which claimed 43 lives.

The piles of cardboard kept on the third floor that caught fire on Sunday had started smouldering

Panic prevailed on Monday morning in Anaj Mandi area after thick smoke was seen emanating from the third and fourth floor of the same building that had caught fire on Sunday.

Two fire engines from Rani Jhansi Marg fire station reached the spot and controlled the situation. A fire fighter said that it was just smouldering and it usually occurred at the site after a major fire.

The piles of cardboard kept on the third floor that caught fire on Sunday had started smouldering. There was no need to panic. The building had been sealed till civic authorities examined it and gave safety clearance, he said.

A massive fire in the same four-storey building claimed the lives of 43 people and injured 16 workers on Sunday.

