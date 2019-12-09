Panic as smoke emanates from same building in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi

Panic prevailed on Monday morning in Anaj Mandi area after thick smoke was seen emanating from the third and fourth floor of the same building that had caught fire on Sunday.
Two fire engines from Rani Jhansi Marg fire station reached the spot and controlled the situation. A fire fighter said that it was just smouldering and it usually occurred at the site after a major fire.
The piles of cardboard kept on the third floor that caught fire on Sunday had started smouldering. There was no need to panic. The building had been sealed till civic authorities examined it and gave safety clearance, he said.
A massive fire in the same four-storey building claimed the lives of 43 people and injured 16 workers on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.