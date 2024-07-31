GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire erupts at building in Delhi's Kirtinagar, 10 rescued

According to officials, the flames spread to a few electric meters, electricity panel boards and two scooters.

Published - July 31, 2024 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ten people were evacuated from a residential building in Kirtinagar here on Wednesday, July 30. 2024 after a fire broke out, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"A call regarding a fire in a house was received at 8.40 am. Two fire tenders were pressed into service," a senior DFS officer said.

The officer further said that the flames spread to a few electric meters, electricity panel boards and two scooters.

"Our officers rescued 10 people safely from different floors. The house comprises of stilt parking and three floors," said the officer.

