Fire engulfs over 200 houses in Kirti Nagar

NEW DELHI

23 May 2020 00:15 IST

No casualty has been reported, cause of blaze yet to be ascertained: fire officials

Over 200 houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a JJ cluster in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Thursday night. Officials said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a total of 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control and a cooling operation was undertaken following that.

“We got a call regarding a fire at a JJ cluster in Kirti Nafar at 11.30 p.m. A team of firefighters rushed to the location and later more staff and engines from other stations had to be pressed into service,” said a DFS official.

During the operation, the fire also led to minor explosions of small LPG cylinders. The flames were doused by 3 a.m., the officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

In another incident, a 50-year-old man died after his car caught fire on a flyover in Mangolpuri area here, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Kishan, a resident of Karala, they said.

On Thursday, the police were informed that a car had caught fire on a flyover. The vehicle was later found on a flyover near Kali Mata Mandir, Outer Ring Road, a senior police officer said.

The body of the driver was found inside the car. He was declared brought dead after he was rushed to a hospital, the officer said.

The vehicle was carrying some plastic material. It has a CNG kit and the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, they said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Mangolpuri police station and an investigation is under way, the police added.