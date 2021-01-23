Fire engulfs multi-storey building in central Delhi

NEW DELHI

No casualty reported; guard rescued

A fire broke out on the second floor of a multi-storey building in central Delhi’s ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said.

No casualty has been reported. A security guard stuck on the terrace of the building of Institution of Engineers was rescued by fire fighters. “We received a call at 8.30 a.m. about a fire in a meter board at the Institution of Engineers building at ITO,” said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

Initially, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, nine more were pressed into service and the blaze was doused within an hour, he said. As smoke engulfed the building, a security guard, who had gone to the terrace, got stuck. He was rescued by Delhi Fire Service personnel, officials said

In another incident, a fire broke out at a paint godown in south-west Delhi’s Palam on Friday morning. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No causality has been reported.