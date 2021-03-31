Fire breaks out on sixth floor of ISBT

NEW DELHI

31 March 2021 00:09 IST

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate, where the office of the Family and Child Welfare was located, on Tuesday, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.36 p.m.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said, adding that the blaze was doused at 3.30 pm. Luckily, no one got injured in the fire accident, they added.

