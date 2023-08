August 07, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi

A fire broke out near the emergency ward of the AIIMS here on Monday, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11:54 a.m., following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room have been evacuated, AIIMS sources said.

