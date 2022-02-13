Fire breaks out in Uttam Nagar; 3 rescued

A fire broke out at two sweet shops located next to each other in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. Three persons have been rescued and no casualties have been reported, officials added. According to DFS Chief Atul Garg, the fire services received a call at around 10:45 a.m. regarding fire at the shops and five fire-tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. He said that a fire broke out at two sweet shops from which three people were rescued by firefighters. Meanwhile, Garg added that the cause behind the fire could not be ascertained and is being probed.