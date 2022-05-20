Fire breaks out in two factories; 1 dead and 6 injured

Both factories did not have NOC: DFS chief

Smoke billows from a fire at a manufacturing unit in Bawana industrial area in outer Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Both factories did not have NOC: DFS chief

One person died and six were injured in a fire at a factory in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad on Thursday, fire officers said.

Another fire incident was reported at a sellotape manufacturing unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana. No casualties were reported there, said the officers.

The incidents come days after a major fire broke out in a four-storey building in outer Delhi’s Mundka, killing 27 persons and injuring several others. While eight of the deceased have been identified so far, DNA samples of the others are being verified by forensic lab.

One of the persons injured in the Mustafabad fire is stated to be in a critical condition. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said they received a call around 12.17 p.m. regarding the blaze at the factory, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The deceased was identified as Inderjeet Pandey, a resident of Pusta Sonia Vihar who worked at the factory manufacturing electric items like inverters, stabilizers etc.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the fire at the Bawan factory broke out on the third floor. Mr. Garg said 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 11.45 a.m.

“The blaze was completely doused by 2.30 p.m. and no one was injured in the incident,” the DCP said.

The police said short circuit seemed to be the reason behind both the fire incidents. None of the factories have a no-objection certificate, said the DFS chief.

A case under IPC sections pertaining to negligent conduct with respect to fire and act endangering life or personal safety of others has been registered against the Bawana factory owner, Santosh, a resident of Pitampura, said the police