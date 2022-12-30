Fire breaks out in south Delhi building, 14 rescued

December 30, 2022 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Fourteen people were rescued from a fire that was reported from a shop in a three-storey building in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, the police said.

An official in the fire department said the incident was reported around 12.50 a.m. and the blaze was extinguished by 2 am.

According to DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an MCB of the shop. Fourteen people residing in the first and second floors, including four women, five men and five children, got trapped in the building but were immediately rescued.

Residents in nearby flats were evacuated to ensure their safety.

No casualty or injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT